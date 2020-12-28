Danger on the street. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on Mableton Parkway north of Queensferry Drive near Six Flags Over Georgia at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, according to a CCPD public information release.

According to investigators, a gray 2003 Lincoln Aviator was in the left southbound travel lane on Mableton Parkway approaching Queensferry Drive while a pedestrian was attempting to cross Mableton Parkway in a westerly direction. The pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and entered the path of the Lincoln. The Lincoln’s front collided with the pedestrian, and the pedestrian arrived at a final uncontrolled rest in the center turn lane.

The driver of the Lincoln Aviator, Keith Phillips, 59, of Mableton, did not require medical assistance on the scene.

The pedestrian, Elanden Park, 31, of Mableton, was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he succumbed to his injuries and hospital personnel pronounced himdeceased. Authorities notified his next of kin.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.