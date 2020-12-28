NOONDAY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Cobb County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating an injury collision that occurred on Canton Road at Jamerson Road in Noonday, Georgia, on Sunday Morning according to a CCPD public information release.

According to investigators, a white 2018 Nissan Sentra was traveling south on Canton Road at high speed after fleeing a traffic stop. As the Nissan approached the intersection of Jamerson Road, the driver disregarded a red traffic signal and collided with a white 2014 Lexus GX460, traveling west on Jamerson Road.

The collision redirected the Lexus into the eastbound lanes of Jamerson Road, where it collided with a red 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe, sitting in the left turn lane from Jamerson Road to Canton Road northbound. The Nissan continued traveling south, left the roadway, overturned in the parking lot of 4815 Canton Road, and collided with two parked and unattended vehicles in the parking lot.

Police arrested the driver of the Nissan Sentra, Rekwane Wagner, 25, (residence unknown), at the scene. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; Wagner will be transported to Cobb Adult Detention Center upon his release from Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. The front seat passenger of the Nissan Sentra, Yolanda Rendon, 21, of St. Louis, Missouri, was also transported to Wellstar Kennestone with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus GX460,Mark Gorczyca, 44, of Alpharetta, did not require medical assistance on scene. The Lexus was also occupied by front seat passenger Kate Gorczyca, 41, of Alpharetta, and two juvenile passengers. Kate Gorczyca and a juvenile were transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe, Kyla Anderson, 18, of Woodstock, did not require medical assistance on scene.

This collision remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should contact investigators at 770-499-3987.