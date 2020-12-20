MACON, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Two women discovered with more than 23 kilos methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-75 pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Tiffany S. Crawford, a/k/a “Pie,” 42, of Canton, Georgia, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on December 16, before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self, III. Co-defendant, Ariana C. Matthews, 23, from Troy, Michigan, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on December 15, also before Judge Self.

Both defendants face a maximum twenty years imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $1,000,000. Judge Self scheduled sentencing for March 2, 2021.

ALSO: 7 of 8 Arrested In Florida Retail Theft Ring, Costing Retailers Nearly $85k

According to the stipulation of facts entered in court, on December 9, 2019, a Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy patrolling I-75 pulled over a white Chevrolet Camaro driven by Crawford for multiple traffic violations. Smelling the odor of marijuana, the deputy asked if there were drugs in the car. Matthews admitted she had drugs and pulled a small amount of marijuana out of her pants. The deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, and inside a large suitcase in the backseat found multiple vacuum sealed bags containing large quantities of methamphetamine. Police discovered more bags of methamphetamine inside a suitcase in the trunk. In all, they found 23 packages of methamphetamine, totaling 23,077 grams of 98% pure d-methamphetamine hydrochloride, also known as “ice.”

Matthews told the agents that she had acquired the drugs in Los Angeles, California and had flown to Orlando, Florida with the drugs and had done so at least two other times. Crawford or another individual would then pick her up from the airport and drop her off at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, where Matthews would receive payment for her part in moving the drugs.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:

• Pinellas Man That Spent 51 Days In Coma Warns Against Holiday Gathering

• Former Postal Employee Pleads Guilty To Stealing Mailed Cash And Gift Cards

• ‘Loretta Lightningbolt’s’ Husband Sentenced To 15 years In Prison For Attempted Coercion Of A Child For Sexual Activity