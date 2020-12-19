ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Christmas shopping for gamers and tech-savvy folks can be a challenge, for those who don’t necessarily speak their language. An expert shared some advice on how to tackle this holiday task.

Like other techies and gamers, Matthew Harvey told us on Black Friday he was hoping to check an item off his Christmas wish list. “I’ve been coming in the store every weekend, just to see what they put in stock, because me, I’m trying to get an X-Box,” he said, after shopping at a local Target.

As shoppers hit the stores for Christmas gifts, not everyone knows what to buy for the gamers they know. Tech expert Carley Knobloch shared some ideas on how to surprise them. “I like to think of it like being a little detective, like what magazines do they buy and what pages are they dog-earing? What are they posting to their Facebook feeds,” she said.

She talked about one of the hottest items of the year. “Video games are huge every year. They’re gonna be huge again this year. If you’re looking fora place to start, this is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” said Knobloch. The game takes you on the ultimate Viking saga quest, with visuals she says even history buffs and movie watchers might like. “It’s got stunning high-definition graphics, beautiful 3-D sound,” she said.

A lot of the consoles, like the Xbox Series X, are in high demand and have sold out, so she shared advice on what to do when you can’t find what you’re looking for. “If you can’t find them, maybe it’s a little gift card or an IOU for when they come back in stock.”

Or you can check a different item off the list, like wireless noise-cancelling headphones. “There’s probably a range of things that will make them happy.”

For more tech and gaming ideas and deals, click here.