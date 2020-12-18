ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Former Postal employee Markeyta McAllister, 30, of Jefferson, pleaded guilty to Obstruction of United States Mail for stealing cash and gift cards from more than 15 letters, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the charges and other information presented in court: From July 7, 2014 to December 3, 2019, McAllister served as a mail-processing clerk assigned to sort mail deliverable to Duluth, Georgia at a postal facility in the Atlanta-metropolitan area. As a United States Postal Service employee, McAllister pledged to “preserve and protect the security of all mail in [her] custody from unauthorized opening, inspection, tampering, delay, reading of the contents or covers, or other unauthorized acts.” Furthermore, U.S. Attorney Pak said that McAllister attested that she fully understood that it is a crime, punishable by fine or imprisonment, or both, to knowingly or willfully obstruct or delay the mail, or to steal or attempt to steal mail of any kind.

McAllister effected a scheme to open mailed letters and to steal prepaid/gift cards and cash from within those letters. For example, from September to October 2019, she stole:

tole a $200 prepaid Visa card from a letter addressed to a resident of Duluth, Georgia and on October 3, 2019, McAllister used the gift card

McAllister stole a $150 prepaid Visa card from a letter addressed to a resident of Duluth Georgia and McAllister used the gift card

McAllister stole a $25 prepaid Visa card from a letter addressed to a resident of Duluth, Georgia and video surveillance footage depicts McAllister using the card at a Kroger Store in Jefferson, Georgia.

In total, as a U.S. Postal Service employee, McAllister stole cash and prepaid/gift cards from at least 15 letters in 2019.

On December 3, 2019, McAllister gave federal law enforcement officers a recorded statement where she admitted to stealing prepaid/gift cards from the mail.

From McAllister’s vehicle, federal agents recovered: (a) two gift card sleeves, (b) three prepaid cards, (c) several store receipts for purchases made with prepaid/gift cards, and (d) two opened envelopes not addressed to McAllister.

On November 23, 2020, authorities charged McAllister with Obstruction of U.S. Mail. McAllister pleaded guilty to that charge on December 17, 2020.