SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Bryan County man who admitted attempting to coerce a child into sexual activity to 15 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. sentenced Michael Wilson, 38, of Richmond Hill, Ga., to 180 months in prison by after pleading guilty to Attempted Coercion of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Judge Moore also required Wilson to pay $100,000 each to two minor victims in restitution, and after completion of his prison term will be required to serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system.

As previously reported, Wilson’s wife, Lori Wilson, a/k/a “Loretta Lightningbolt,” 35, of Richmond Hill, Ga., previously was sentenced to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to Tampering with a Victim or Witness. While Michael Wilson was under investigation, Lori Wilson tried to persuade a victim to recant accusations that he attempted to coerce the minor to engage in illegal sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019.

“Victimization of vulnerable children rightly deserves harsh penalties, and we applaud our law enforcement partners for their difficult work in bringing this despicable pair to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “These horrific crimes have earned a significant sentence.”

Michael Wilson, an active-duty member of the military, also is charged with seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 120(b), Rape and Sexual Assault of a Child. These charges are pending and relate to multiple minor victims.

