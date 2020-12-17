SAVANNAH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a Port Wentworth man to nearly 30 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker sentenced David Tang, 34, to 350 months in federal prison by after Tang pled guilty to Production of Child Pornography, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Judge Baker also ordered Tang also to pay $2 million in restitution to the victims in the case. After completion of his prison term must serve 20 years on supervised release and register as a sex offender.

There is no parole in the federal system.

As described in court documents and testimony, Tang and a co-defendant, Melanie Smith, a/k/a “Melanie Small,” 31, of Rincon, Ga., produced sexually explicit videos of minor children that Holly Clayton, 34, of Port Wentworth, shared with others. Smith later pled guilty to Production of Child Pornography and is serving a 360-month sentence in federal prison, while Clayton pled guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography and is serving a 144-month federal prison sentence.

All three defendants also face related state charges.