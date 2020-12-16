ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Crowds lined the street near the Kirkwood neighborhood’s Pullman Yard, waiting for President-Elect Joe Biden to arrive. Biden came the Atlanta area to rally for Democratic U.S. Senate Candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock and to urge people to vote early ahead of the January runoff election.

“I need two senators from this state who want to get something done, not two senators who are just going to get in the way,” Biden said.

“We came out here to support Biden, because we love him, and he really should be the next president,” said 10-year-old Biden supporter Eli Garland. “It’s part of turning Georgia blue. We’re just really happy to be here and to welcome our President-elect,” said Annie Christopher, another Biden supporter.

Some voters came to protest the election outcome. This comes as Republicans look to overthrow the election in favor of President Donald Trump, calling it a “rigged” election. “I am concerned that, in the future, we could all lose our voices,” said Nancy Napier, a Trump supporter.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said the election was fair and accurate, but he announced plans to do a signature audit of Cobb County ballots from the June primary election and to conduct a statewide signature audit. “From working with my staff and investigators, I know we’ve had a secure election here in Georgia,” he said. “Now that the signature matching has been attacked again and again, with no evidence, I feel we need to take steps to restore confidence in our elections.”

Many Democrats and Republicans still disagree on whether the election process was fair. In the meantime, Biden is making plans to swear into office next month.