(CBS Miami)- A Florida man was caught on camera retrieving his golf ball from a particularly dangerous hazard – the tail of a very large sunbathing alligator.

Just another normal day in Florida at the Coral Oakes Golf Course in Cape Coral.

Kyle Downes and his brother were golfing on Sunday when a ball landed on the gator’s tail. So Downes decided to do what any good Florida man would do by retrieving his ball off the gator’s tail, very carefully.

Kyle shared the video on Facebook which shows his brother sneaking up to the gator before gingerly picking up the ball.

The alligator, apparently startled, darts into the water.

The alligator in the video has been spotted before and is known as Charlie to golfers.