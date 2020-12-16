a pair of open handcuffs sitting on top of a pile of us dollars of assorted denominations

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced it arrested former McDonough Police Department Major/Commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force, Chad Douglas Rosborough, 47, of Meansville, on three Counts of Theft by Taking and two counts of Violation of Oath of Office.

Rosborough was subsequently booked into the Henry County Jail.

On June 19, 2019, the GBI was requested by McDonough Police Chief Preston Dorsey to investigate an alleged theft by Rosborough while in his capacity as acting Commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force. The investigation revealed Rosborough unlawfully took approximately $4500.00 from the task force.

The GBI encourages anyone who has information pertaining to this ongoing contact them Investigation at 770-388-5019. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.