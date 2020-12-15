ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Santwon Antonio Davis, 35, of Atlanta, pled guilty to wire fraud related to a scheme to defraud his employer in May 2020 by submitting a fraudulent COVID-19 medical excuse letter. He also pleaded guilty to bank fraud related to a scheme to defraud a mortgage company while he was on bond for the earlier COVID-19 wire fraud charge.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak said other information presented in court:

Davis, who was employed by a company with a facility located in the Atlanta, falsely claimed to have contracted COVID-19 and submitted a falsified medical record to his employer. In concern for its employees and customers, the corporation closed its facility for cleaning and paid its employees during the shutdown. This caused a loss in excess of $100,000 to the corporation and the unnecessary quarantine of several of the defendant’s coworkers.

During the COVID-19 fraud investigation, agents uncovered a previous incident in which the defendant submitted fraudulent documentation to obtain benefits from his employer. Specifically, in the fall of 2019, the defendant created and submitted false documentation to support a paid bereavement leave claim for the death of his child. This child never existed and was fabricated so that the defendant could obtain benefits to which he was not entitled.

While on pretrial release in the original COVID-19 case, the defendant submitted a mortgage application with numerous fraudulent statements, including a falsified earnings and employment history. The mortgage company discovered the fraud, in part, after seeing the news stories related to his original COVID-19 charge.

Davis pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge William M. Ray, II, to a wire fraud charge related to a scheme to defraud his employer and to a bank fraud charge relating to the mortgage fraud. Davis was previously charged via an information with wire fraud in May 2020. He pleaded guilty admitting that he falsely represented he had COVID-19 and to other fraud offenses that investigators uncovered during the COVID-19 fraud investigation.

Judge Ray has not yet scheduled sentencing.