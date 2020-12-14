MIAMI, Fl. (CW69 News at 10) — Dwayne Michael Carter, 38, a/k/a Lil Wayne, pled guilty in federal district court to illegally possessing a loaded, gold-plated .45-caliber handgun while traveling to South Florida on a private plane last December, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, an anonymous tip led officers to Opa Locka Executive Airport on December 23, 2019, where Carter arrived on a private flight from California. Officers spoke with Carter, who told them that he had a gun in his bag. After securing a search warrant, officers looked in the bag containing Carter’s personal items and found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition. The bag also contained personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone.

Prior to December 23, 2019, Carter had been convicted of a felony, which made his possession of the gun and ammunition on that day illegal.

Carter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2020, before U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams. Carter faces up to 10 years in federal prison.