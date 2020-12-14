MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida isn’t just the Sunshine State, it’s the Florida Man State, where crimes and crazy antics are elevated to a whole new level thanks to our very liberal “sunshine laws.” So basically, if it happened to Florida Man, it probably involves alligators, snakes, and iguanas or it could be amphetamines, guns and even facial masks. Yes, protective facial masks during the COVID pandemic brought Florida Man a ton of trouble.

In any case, COVID-19 didn’t slow down Florida Man in 2020. He’s still an internet favorite and we’re already awaiting the first Florida Man story of 2021.

