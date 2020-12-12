ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The St. Petersburg Police Department announced on Thursday they are rolling out a body worn camera program.
The first squads began training this week with the first officers with cameras hitting the streets on Thursday. SSPD say it will take four to six weeks to get all the officers through the training and issued a body camera. In-car cameras will also be part of the program. These will take longer to install in 360 patrol cars and should be completed in 2021.
The Department purchased the system from the company, Axon. Below is a cost breakdown:
- Total of 575 body cameras and all associated hardware
- Total of 360 fleet camera systems and all associated hardware
- Unlimited storage of case recordings on the Digital Evidence Management System
Year 1 total costs: $2.6M
Year 2 total costs: $1.03M
Year 3 total costs: $1.03M
Year 4 total costs: $1.03M
Year 5 total costs: $1.03M
Grand Total 5 Year Costs: $6.75M
The cameras will automatically record, with a 30 second pre-roll, anytime the weapon or taser is removed from its holster. Officers will also be required to manually activate the camera for the following circumstances: (the full 9-page policy can be found here.)
- Traffic stops
- Pedestrian stops
- Crimes in progress
- Vehicle pursuits
- Suspicious person/vehicle contacts
- Arrests
- Vehicle searches
- Anytime currency/valuables are handles
- Physical or verbal confrontations
- Domestic violence calls
- DUI investigations
- Foots pursuits
- Advising an individual of their Miranda warnings
- Use of Force
- During building clearances
- Any situation or incident that the Officer, through training and experience believes should be recorded.
CW44 News At 10 reported in late October 2020 that a similar body worn camera program was being rolled out in Pinellas County.
ALSO TRENDING ON CBS LOCAL:
• Surge In Online Shopping Delivers Increase In Cardboard Waste
• St. Pete Business Owner Responds To Store Being Vandalized On Black Friday
• Florida Woman Allegedly Hid Body In Trash Can To Collect Benefits
You must log in to post a comment.