ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The St. Petersburg Police Department announced on Thursday they are rolling out a body worn camera program.

The first squads began training this week with the first officers with cameras hitting the streets on Thursday. SSPD say it will take four to six weeks to get all the officers through the training and issued a body camera. In-car cameras will also be part of the program. These will take longer to install in 360 patrol cars and should be completed in 2021.

The Department purchased the system from the company, Axon. Below is a cost breakdown:

Total of 575 body cam eras and all associated hardware

eras and all associated hardware Total of 360 fleet cam era systems and all associated hardware

era systems and all associated hardware Unlimited st orage of case recordings on the Digital Evidence Management System

Year 1 total costs: $2.6M

Year 2 total costs: $1.03M

Year 3 total costs: $1.03M

Year 4 total costs: $1.03M

Year 5 total costs: $1.03M

Grand Total 5 Year Costs: $6.75M

The cameras will automatically record, with a 30 second pre-roll, anytime the weapon or taser is removed from its holster. Officers will also be required to manually activate the camera for the following circumstances: (the full 9-page policy can be found here.)

Traffic st ops

ops Pedestrian st ops

ops Crimes in progress

Vehicle pursuits

Suspicious person/vehicle contacts

Arrests

Vehicle searches

Anytime currency/valuables are handles

Physical or verbal confrontations

Domestic violence calls

DUI investigations

Foots pursuits

Advising an individual of their Miranda warnings

Use of Force

During building clearances

Any situation or incident that the Officer, through training and experience believes should be recorded.

CW44 News At 10 reported in late October 2020 that a similar body worn camera program was being rolled out in Pinellas County.

