FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Fulton County Commission Vice Chairman Marvin Arrington is remembering incarcerated fathers who can’t spend the holidays with their children through his annual “Dads, Daughters and Dolls Plus Sons” Toy Drive.

“This is a way for us to help those parents make sure that their children know that they love them, despite the fact they may be incarcerated,” said Arrington, a father of four daughters. “Just because someone is in jail, it doesn’t mean that their child shouldn’t have a Merry Christmas.”

Fulton Co. Commission Vice Chairman Marvin Arrington, Jr. shares how the toy drive has benefited children of incarcerated dads for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/snv7FouVGP — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) December 10, 2020

He was inspired by a friend who spent Christmas time in jail years ago. “He said, ‘Hey, man, I felt so bad last year that I wasn’t able to get gifts for my children,” Arrington said. His friend said he wanted to make sure other kids were taken care of, so they started the toy drive. Eight years later, it’s still going strong. “We’ve had much success. The community has been very receptive.”

Arrington is partnering with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to make it happen. They opened three drop off locations last week, including the Fulton County Government Center. They expect to serve 500 to 1,000 inmates and their families. They usually have a big wrapping party, but due to the pandemic, they’re hosting drive-thru giveaways.

“Jesus is the reason for the season, so anytime you can do something to help someone who is less fortunate than you, it is a good thing,” Arrington said.

Friday, December 11, is the last day to donate toys and gifts for kids ages one through 12. The drive-thru events are on December 14 and 16. Click here for details.

*CORRECTION: We indicated in the video the toy drive ends December 10. This article has been updated to indicate the correct last day for the toy drive, which is Friday, December 11, 2020.