Tampa Bay's Road To Gameday Restaurant Week: Michelle Faedo’s Tampeño CuisineSuper Bowl LV is just around the corner and dozens of local eateries are getting their shot at making an early impression for visitors. December 4, 2020 marked the start to a week-long "Road to Gameday" Restaurant Week and a chance to showcase the best meals at each restaurant. Business owners tell CW44 News At 10, with the drawbacks of COVID-19, they couldn’t be more anxious for the opportunity.