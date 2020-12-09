ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Georgia will soon see several hundred thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Governor Brian Kemp and state health officials at a press conference on December 8, 2020.

“We will have a limited number of vaccines that will be distributed within Georgia in the next week to 10 days,” Kemp said.

It’s part of the Trump Administration’s Operation Warp Speed, a push to get COVID-19 vaccines out to the public. “The vaccine will be free of charge to recipients,” said Dr. Vik Kapil, the chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Gov. @BrianKempGA and Dr. Kathleen Toomey with @GaDPH announced the state could roll out the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines within the next 10 days. pic.twitter.com/gxxK8162DR — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) December 8, 2020

“There are two different vaccines that we hope will become approved,” said GDPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey. Those two vaccines are Pfizer and Moderna. Dr. Toomey says both require two separate doses two to three weeks apart and could have potential flu-like side effects. “That’s to be expected. It’s not a complication,” she said.

Officials say they’ll distribute it to health care providers and long-term care facilities first, then to essential workers and older people. “The general public will not be able to be vaccinated for months,” Kemp said.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb, some people are concerned about taking a vaccine. Both Kemp and Toomey say they plan to take it themselves. “We have to reassure everyone that this vaccine is safe, effective, and there’s good science behind that,” said Toomey. She says it’s particularly important for African American communities, where the pandemic is disproportionately affecting people.

Officials are urging everyone to continue following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the process. “Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing,” said Kemp.

Health officials are also still urging people to get flu shots.