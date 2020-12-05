LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida man is seriously injured after allegedly crashing his electric bicycle into a law enforcement vehicle late Friday evening.

According to investigators, on Friday, December 4, 2020, at approximately 11:22 p.m., Deputy Christopher Lewis of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was on-duty in his fully marked 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling southbound on Belcher Road. Deputy Lewis was on routine patrol and was not responding to any calls when he stopped at the right curb lane stop bar of Belcher Road for the red traffic signal at Ulmerton Road.

Investigators say westbound Ulmerton Road had the green traffic signal. Deputy Lewis saw no immediate westbound traffic on Ulmerton Road and proceeded to make a right turn to go west on Ulmerton Road from Belcher Road. As Deputy Lewis was making his turn, the driver’s front corner of his Tahoe was struck by 29 year-old Daniel Serrao, who was operating an Ancheer electric mountain bicycle.

Investigators determined that Serrao was riding his electric bicycle in battery mode as he traveled northbound using the Ulmerton Road crosswalk. Investigators say Serrao was crossing Ulmerton Road on a do not walk’ pedestrian signal when he struck the Tahoe driven by Deputy Lewis.

Investigators say Serrao was transported to the hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries to his right leg. Deputy Lewis was not injured in the accident.

At this time, law enforcement reports operator impairment does not appear to be a factor. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

