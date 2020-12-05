Hillsborough County, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County will soon open two new COVID testing sites as positive cases spike across Florida.

Appointments are now available for two new COVID-19 coronavirus drive-thru public testing sites that will open in Hillsborough County next week.

This testing location will open on Monday, Dec. 7: Vance Vogel Sports Complex, 13012 Bullfrog Creek in Riverview

This testing location will open on Wednesday, Dec. 9: William Owen Pass Sports Complex, 1300 Sydney Dover Road in Dover

Testing is by appointment. All residents who wish to be tested must register in advance by going to HCFLGov.net/COVIDTesting. Or to make an appointment by phone, call (888) 513-6321 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The testing is free. A doctor’s note or prescription is not required. Individuals who have health insurance should bring their insurance cards with them in case this information is requested.

Hillsborough County is opening the additional locations in response to increased demand at other testing sites. County officials had closed several testing locations as public demand began to wane in September. Interest began picking up again in November with the approach of the Thanksgiving holiday and a steady rise in new COVID-19 cases.

What to Bring:

– Photo ID with name and date of birth for all persons being tested (can be Florida driver’s license, state-issued ID, or passport)

– Appointment confirmation code

– Health insurance card

Prepare for your Arrival:

– These two new sites are drive-thru.

– Limit vehicle passengers to those needing a test.

– Each person to be tested must be seated next to a working window.

– Be prepared to provide your full name, current address, and best contact information.

What to Expect:

– Directional signage and law enforcement will help drivers through the testing site in an orderly fashion.

– You will be greeted by a health care provider in personal protective gear who will give you instructions.

– A minimally invasive test will be administered.

– Test results are not immediate. Most people will receive results within a few days. You will be given information on how to access your results and what to do while you await them.

People who are experiencing a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1 immediately.

Other Free COVID-19 Public Testing Sites in Hillsborough County:

– Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

– Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

– Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

COVID-19 Symptoms Include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

