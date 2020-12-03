(CBSLOCAL)- The temperature may be dropping but Friday nights are heating up on CBS this Winter with an all-new slate of episodes coming your way! After an extended time away new episodes of MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods are all on the way at last starting at 8:00PM.

See below for previews of this week’s episodes on each of the Friday night series.

“Resort + Desi + Riley + Window Cleaner + Witness” – Mac and the team infiltrate a glamorous hotel used as an international hideout for criminals to find a woman with vital information on Codex. However, their target has a new secret identity, including a completely new face, on the fifth season premiere of MacGyver.

“Double Jeopardy” – Magnum and Higgins’ new clients hire them to find their missing brother last seen on the island, leading to Higgins being shot and TC abducted when a secret case of revenge is revealed during the investigation. Also, Higgins (and Magnum!) are surprised when her surgeon asks her out, on the third season premiere of Magnum P.I.. Hawaii Five-0’s Kimee Balmilero and Shawn Garnett guest star.

“Triumph Over Trauma” – Amidst a shifting political climate, Frank goes head to head with City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) over protests against police brutality. Also, Jamie and his nephew Joe Hill (Will Hochman) work together to locate Danny and Baez when they go missing while searching for a killer, and Eddie steps up to help an abrasive woman find her father’s body after it was misplaced during the outset of the pandemic, on the 11 season premiere of Blue Bloods.

