ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — As the Georgia recount continues, the Secretary of State’s office says election officials are being harassed and are receiving death threats.

“It has to stop,” said Statewide Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling. “Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions.”

Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the recount, citing issues in Fulton County.

This comes as President Donald Trump and his supporters have accused the state of rigging the election in Joe Biden’s favor. “Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone’s gonna get hurt, someone’s gonna get shot,” said Sterling. “Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the State of Georgia. Be the bigger man.”

Sterling says people have gone to Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s home, sexually threatened Raffensperger’s wife, and someone put out a noose directed at a Gwinnett County elections worker they said should be hung for treason. “This is elections. This is the backbone of democracy, and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” Sterling said.

Gabriel Sterling angrily addressed President Trump directly, saying, "Stop inciting acts of violence. Be the bigger man."

He also targeted senators, other elected officials and those running for office. “We need you to step up, and if you’re going to take a position of leadership, show some,” he said.

State election officials also took aim at Fulton County, saying an election worker caused the county to have to re-scan more than 300,000 ballots during their recount. “The rest of the state is getting really tired of always having to wait on Fulton County and having to put up with their disfunction,” said Raffensperger.

"It's time to put up or shut up." – Fulton Co. Commission Chairman Robb Pitts responds to criticism from the Ga. Secretary of State's office on reported recount issues in the county, saying they don't know what they're talking about.

Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts responded. “I’m really sick and tired of folks who do not know what they’re talking about to continue criticizing Fulton County,” said Pitts, saying it was a Dominion server issue and not a worker’s error. “Either put up or shut up. Our elections in Fulton County are fair.”

Both state and county election officials say Fulton County is expected to still meet the recount deadline of Wednesday night, December 2, before midnight. As of Tuesday afternoon, Sterling said 91 counties had finished recounting their ballots.