ATLANTA, GA – Although many of us will be forgoing our normal holiday plans this season, con artists will, unfortunately, not be taking this year off. With retail sales forecast to increase over 2019 and an ever-growing number of consumers relying on e-commerce to fulfill the family wish list, Attorney General Chris Carr is cautioning consumers to ensure they spend wisely by heeding the following tips from the Consumer Protection Division: