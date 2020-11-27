ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The COVID-19 pandemic has force retailers to change their 2020 Black Friday plans by offering extended bargains. CW69 spoke with several retailers about what bargain shoppers can expect the day after Thanksgiving.

For many bargain-seekers, Black Friday shopping in person is a tradition, and so is keeping an eye out for items on their wish lists. “I’ve been shopping Black Friday this whole month, actually. I’ve been coming in the store every weekend, just to see what they put in stock, because me, I’m trying to get an X-Box,” Matthew Harvey, who shops at Target.

Others prefer staying home and away from crowds, especially during the pandemic. “With the protocol with this COVID and stuff going on, I don’t see this being a really good thing to be doing,” said Angela Mays, who was shopping with Harvey.

It’s why retailers like home depot changed their approach to attracting customers. “Instead of doing one big day with the mass crowds, we’ve spread it out to enjoy Black Friday all season long,” said Danny Watson, a garden specialist at Home Depot.

Their Black Friday bargains started in early November and will continue through December 2, both in-store and online. They’re welcoming early christmas shoppers with open arms. “One of my favorites is this 18-volt 16-piece combo kit. It’s got all the tools you need,” Watson said, describing a tool kit that was marked down from $300 to $199.

Walmart and Target also started their Black Friday events early. Best Buy advertised major deals on electronics, and Macy’s announced bargains suited for every budget. “We have gifts under $5, we have lux gifts and everything in between,” said Kathy Hilt, a division vice president for Macy’s.

All of the stores announced how they’re taking measures to sanitize their locations. Social distancing could add a few more lines, but the retailers will tell you it’s worth the wait.

Some shoppers say the pandemic hasn’t changed the reason for the holiday season. “It’s just sharing with the people you love and caring for them, so if you care for them you need to be safe,” said another shopper, Andy Gomez.