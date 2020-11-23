LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – Gwinnett County Police (GCPD) have charged a suspect in the triple homicide that occurred on Creek Water Court in Lawrenceville.

They charged Justice R. Lusk, 21, of Stone Mountain, with three counts of Felony Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, and three counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, according to a statement from GCPD.

Police captured Lusk late Saturday night and booked him into the Gwinnett County Jail.

Authorities have identified the victims as:

Eugene McClam, 45, of Lawrenceville

Steven Finch, 33, of Arabi, GA

Robert Caverly, age 64, of Lawrenceville

Both McClam and Caverly were residents of the home where the homicides took place.

Shortly before 3:30pm, officers responded to a “person shot” call at a home on Creek Water Court. Officers found one victim in the cul-de-sac suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officers found a nearby home with a garage door open, so they searched inside looking for additional victims. Inside the home, they found two male other victims deceased.

At this time, the motive for this crime is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit http://www.stopcrimeATL.com. Case Number: 20-0088407

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.