FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Families and college students aren’t the only ones headed home for the Thanksgiving holiday. Some furry friends at Fulton County Animal Services are making house calls for their ‘Home for the Pawlidays’ program.

“When they announced that they were doing this program, we decided that, you know, no better opportunity than to foster a dog for a week and have them with us during the holidays,” said Emma Highfield, a pet foster parent who previously volunteered for the shelter. “It’s a great way to showcase dogs, learn more about them and give them a break from shelter life.”

The shelter is sending out 20 dogs over the next few days, and they’ll spend Thanksgiving week with their foster families.

“They can experience all the comforts of home and we can learn a lot more about their personality out in the world and they can have a really wonderful week instead of spending the week here,” said Meera Solomon, a volunteer and events coordinator for Fulton County Animal Services. “We’re really excited that all of our community has stepped up and signed up for all of our pick up slots.”

Aaron Hopkins and Blair Stewart have adopted animals from there before. “We want to foster dogs also as well as our cats. We want to see how it goes,” said Hopkins, describing how they’re thankful for this program and the chance to give these dogs a place to go for the “pawlidays.” “It means more to us than anything.”

Of course, the dogs are more than grateful for the invitation.

“We’re really thankful to our community, because every time we ask for help to help get animals out of the shelter and into homes they really step up,” Solomon said.

If you missed out on this opportunity, there’s always the Black Friday Adopt-a-thon from November 23-30. They’re waiving the adoption fees for for dogs in foster homes. Click here for more details.