NORCROSS, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) dispatched officers shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday to a “person shot” call at an apartment complex community located on Seasons Parkway, according to a statement from the GCPD.

Officers found one black male victim in a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of the 1000 building. The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The victim’s name is being withheld until the next of kin is notified.

They impounded the victim’s vehicle at GCPD Headquarters for crime scene processing.

At this time, investigators are exploring all motives. Though there is no suspect description, police are encouraging neighbors to call if they have cameras or ring doorbells located at their home.

GCPD is requesting that any witnesses call investigators at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) with any useful information.

Case Number: 20-0088554