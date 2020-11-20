ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Less than a week from Thanksgiving Day, people are making big plans, and for the most part, those plans include staying safe from COVID-19 and not spreading it.

“I’m going home to Augusta to be with my family and my kids and my parents,” said Earnest Rhodes, a DeKalb County resident. “Everybody will have their masks.”

Others like Everett Jewett, who lives in Gwinnett County, aren’t too concerned, but their families think getting together this year may be a bad idea. “I don’t know that we’re going to, because some of them live so far away, but the ones even in the area are a little concerned, because we’re 84,” Jewett said, referring to himself and his wife.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says traveling for the holiday is a bad idea. Officials say it’s best to stay home with the people you live with or do virtual gatherings.

“A lot of states countrywide are undergoing a surge. COVID is still here, and we still need to be very mindful of that,” said Peachtree Immediate Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Yost.

The CDC says you shouldn’t attend any in-person gatherings if you have COVID-19, have symptoms, or if you’ve been exposed to someone with it within the last 14 days. Also, if you do attend them, you should take extra precautions. “I would always recommend for everybody to get tested before they undergo these family gatherings,” Yost said.

No matter what you decide, Dr. Yost recommends following the CDC guidelines, which include wearing masks, social distancing, washing your hands and using hand sanitizer. “I do hope that people are able to come together in a limited capacity and enjoy that family holiday, because I think that’s very important, but again, we just have to balance that with being extremely safe.”

