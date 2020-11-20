COMMERCE, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The investigation into Steven “Mike” Michael Blackmon, 56, led to new information that he may have victimized children in Tennessee in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Authorities arrested Blackmon on 31 counts relating to various child molestation charges in Commerce and is currently in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail awaiting trial.

Blackmon owned a hockey shop named “Hockey Stop Memphis” that was located on the second floor of the Mall of Memphis, above the ice-skating rink. They also learned that he coached the Cordova Wolves for some years. While Blackmon was residing in Memphis, he went by “Mike” and utilized the last name of “Blaekman.”

Investigators believe that Blackmon left the Memphis area in 2002 or 2003 after being questioned for possible inappropriate contact with children.

The Commerce Police Department, GBI, and FBI are seeking any information from anyone that knew Blackmon while he lived in Memphis, Tennessee. This case is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870.