DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau arrested David Lamberth, 42, and charged him with one count of Sexual Assault, according to a statement from the GBI.

Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig and the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI conduct an investigation into alleged sexual assault being committed with high school students by Crisp County High School Special Education Teacher and Head High School Baseball Coach David Lamberth.

Preliminary information gathered by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office indicated that one sexual assault with a student occurred in Dooly County. He was booked into the Dooly County Jail.

Prior to resigning from the Crisp County School System on Friday, October 30, 2020, Lamberth worked for the school system since August 2013 and had been both a varsity and middle school coach during his tenure. Prior to working for the Crisp County School System, he was a teacher/coach with the Gwinnett County School System.

This is an active, ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.

If the public has information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the GBI Region 13 Office at 478-987-4545. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.