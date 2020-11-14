GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — In Gwinnett County, 136 workers are re-tallying the county’s more than 416,000 votes cast during the election by hand, with monitors watching closely.

“The U.S. is a democracy, so everything needs to be clear,” said Kamchi Ngo, a monitor. “Everything needs to be fair and square for the election.”

This is all part of the state’s risk-limiting audit to confirm the ballots were counted fairly. It comes as several media outlets are projecting Joe Biden as defeating President Donald Trump for the presidential race in Georgia. Other counties will start Saturday morning.

This is a look inside the Gwinnett County elections office, where workers will re-tally the more than 416,000 paper ballots cast in the county. pic.twitter.com/W81nV0Btvq — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) November 13, 2020

“This is the first time that any of us have done this, not just Gwinnett, but any county in Georgia. So, we really don’t know what to expect,” said Gwinnett County Communications Director Joe Sorenson. “What we’ve all learned is we will adapt and figure out how to make this happen.”

Fulton County certified its election results early Friday afternoon. Officials are putting together 125 two-person audit teams to count close to 530,000 ballots. “We’re gonna be at Georgia World Congress Center 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. That will carry on Sunday, Monday, and into Tuesday and Wednesday, if necessary,” said Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron.

DeKalb County workers will re-tally more than 370,000 ballots starting tomorrow. All counties must finish counting by Wednesday night before midnight. “With the county and staff here in Dekalb County, I’m more than confident we’ll get it done,” said DeKalb County Elections Director Erica Hamilton.

Democratic and Republican panels will review any flagged ballots. Georgia is required to certify the election results by next Friday.