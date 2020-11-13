Many are crediting Stacey Abrams for Joe Biden’s 14,000 vote lead in the presidential race in Georgia.
Abrams and New Georgia Project helped register 800-thousand new voters – mostly in communities of color. Abrams has been fighting voter suppression since she was 17.
In 2018 – she ran for governor.
The year before the Republican run state slashed nearly 670-thousand voters from its rolls. Almost seventy percent of those voters were black. Current Governor Brian Kemp was the secretary of state at the time. She never conceded the race. After that loss, Abrams founded another group: Fair Fight.