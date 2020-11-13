(CW44 News At 10) – Residents across Tampa Bay are continuing to document the impact and aftermath of tropical storm Eta. Both Pinellas and Hillsborough County officials declared local states of emergency ahead of the storm.

“Well, Eta has made her way to Madeira Beach. She is bringing water about two feet from my door. Ope, nope. There it is. It’s coming right to my door,” exclaimed Trina Fard, a Pinellas County Resident.

“Um the boat is actually higher than our deck at the moment and the bay water is actually in my pool. I had to rescue my paddleboard about thirty minutes ago from the deck out there because it was floating,” said Fard. “My entire backyard is a swimming pool! Who wants to go? Come on! Free swimming! Holy moly. Wow.. well.”

Although the storm has passed, flood hazards still remain for places like Pinellas County after heavy rain caused high rising water in low-lying areas.

Crews began responding to damage reports overnight. Damages included traffic signals, downed trees, and flooding. The county also says they’re documenting those damage reports for potential state and federal emergency assistance. “Yea, everything is flying in the wind and the bay water is coming to my door. Yay,” said Fard.

Officials say a total of 52 people voluntarily sheltered in Pinellas County. The sheriff’s office there tells CW44 News At 10 that they deployed high water rescue teams throughout the county who used boats and high water vehicles to rescue 33 people from homes and roadways.

In both Hillsborough and Pinellas County, crews began work Thursday morning to clear the roadways with chainsaws and other hurricane response equipment removing fallen trees and branches.

Residents can document their property damage online with the damage assessment tool – or report flooding and road problems.

Pinellas County residents can document property damage here: Online Damage Assessment Tool

Hillsborough County Residents can visit HCFLGov.net/AtYourService or call (813) 272-5900 to report flooding and road problems or to request additional information.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

