Shemar Moore returns as Hondo in the fourth season premiere S.W.A.T. along with his father Daniel Sr. (Obba Babatundé) and his teen charge Darryl (Deshae Frost) to confront the history of racial tension in Los Angeles between law enforcement and the Black community, through flashbacks to the city in 1992 following the Rodney King verdict. The SWAT team will also pursue El Diablo’s scattered drug cartel hiding in the city and a Jihadist group detonating bombs in coordinated attacks, in the first part of the two-hour fourth season premiere.

