ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — An Atlanta U.S. Army veteran who lost both of his legs while serving in Afghanistan years ago received a special kind of “Welcome Home” for Veterans Day.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored Captain Dan Berschinski with a home dedication ceremony.

“On behalf of the Stephen Siller Foundation, we want to say to you Dan, ‘Thank you for your service,'” said Jack Oehm, a retired battalion commander for the New York City Fire Department.

The foundation paid off and renovated the Atlanta home Berschinski bought in 2017.

A look at some of the fanfare and patriotism at the dedication, which included an Atlanta Police motorcade. pic.twitter.com/e3PKed1gKA — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) November 11, 2020

“This is a representation of that tragedy turning into something positive,” Berschinski said.

An explosion took both of his legs in Afghanistan back in 2009, but it didn’t take his spirit. “It was a way to serve the country, and I paid a price for that, but I’m very happy to say that I feel I’ve been supported the whole way,” he said.

The West Point graduate became the first military above-the-knee and hip joint amputee to walk on a daily basis. The foundation installed some of the latest smart technology inside his home.

Berschinski celebrated the occasion with other veterans and service members. “Any day that you can welcome come an American hero to a brand new smart home is a great day in my book,” Oehm said.

As a salesman, Berschinski says he’s sold on the fact that there’s still good in this world. “I can’t express enough of my gratitude to the staff at the organization who make all of this happen, and of course, the donors,” he said.

Organizers say the foundation plans to reach its goal of providing 250 mortgage free homes to injured service members by the end of the year.