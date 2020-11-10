ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) –Georgia election officials said more than 55 counties had certified their election results as of Monday afternoon, including Gwinnett County. “The folks here worked very hard. We have paper ballots for everything,” said Gwinnett County Communications Director Joe Sorenson.

However, the backlash against overall results projecting Joe Biden as the new president-elect have continued. President Donald Trump has filed several lawsuits claiming inaccurate counts, and his supporters are backing him.

“We see people who are genuinely upset about the outcomes, and people who are genuinely thrilled with the outcomes,” said Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting system implementation manager for Georgia.

Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue issued a joint statement, calling for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to step down.

Raffensperger responded, saying it’s not going to happen. He and Sterling are both Republicans. “One of the things we focused on is getting our count accurate and right,” Sterling said.

Statement from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/Sf1JIWH5qg — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 9, 2020

Sterling said there was no Dominion software issue affecting the counts, as some people have reported. He addressed dumpster diving in Spalding County, where voters were looking for alleged missing ballots. “We sent investigators down. What they found were empty security envelopes,” he said.

Sterling also said there were no double ballots cast in Gwinnett County, as some have reported. County officials are confident their counts are accurate. “We would not have certified this election today had not everything balanced and reconciled,” Sorenson said.

Officials also reconciled several hundred Fulton County ballots, as a Republican and Democratic panel oversaw the process. Sterling acknowledged there was evidence of illegal voting and human error, indicating they happen in any election, but he said they’re willing to investigate any complaints. “It doesn’t mean anything happened, it doesn’t mean anything didn’t happen. What we have to find is evidence of something happening,” said Sterling.

In the end, officials said there were no issues affecting the outcome of the Georgia election.

Members of the Georgia Republican Party did not respond to CW69’s request for an interview. Election officials are now focusing on getting the remaining counties certified and looking ahead toward the recount process.