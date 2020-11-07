LILBURN, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the Gwinnett County Police (GCPD) investigate a deadly officer involved shooting in Lilburn.

The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Gwinnett County Police Department and Steven Campos of Lilburn that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday following a domestic dispute. Campos is deceased. https://t.co/eF7o2ecQRD pic.twitter.com/DdsiXmtZrG — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) November 7, 2020

GBI’s preliminary investigation indicates that uniform officers responded Saturday at 12:57 a.m. to a home on Bent Willow Drive in the Stonemont neighborhood regarding a domestic disturbance heard by a neighbor. The officers located the female victim in the back yard of the residence suffering from knife injuries allegedly inflicted by Steven Campos, 43, of Lilburn.

After treating her for injuries they removed her from the scene.

GCPD had an officer involved shooting this morning on Bent Willow Drive in Lilburn. SWAT was called after a man assaulted his girlfriend and barricaded himself in a house. He shot at officers and was shot during the incident. For more info click here: https://t.co/lrocgJH4C8 pic.twitter.com/A1ENhepzc5 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 7, 2020

While they were on the scene, Campos exited the residence, presented a firearm, and went back inside. Campos discharged his firearm inside the residence multiple times, as he barricaded inside.

Uniform officers attempted negotiations with Campos but were unsuccessful. They called in the Gwinnett County SWAT team. During the incident, the suspect fired shots on several occasions while inside the residence. During this time, officers obtained several arrest warrants for Campos in reference to these actions.

The SWAT negotiators attempted to resolve the issue peacefully. At one point, Campos walked outside the front of the residence and discharged his firearm at officers. A SWAT officer returned fire and the returned gunfire struck the Campos.

SWAT officers rendered aid to the suspect. Paramedics were nearby and responded to the scene quickly. They pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed by the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office. No officers were injured during the incident.

Once the case is completed, it will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.