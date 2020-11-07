ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Days after the election, the margin of votes that could determine who will become the next president is getting tighter, with Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over President Donald Trump.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country.”

The slim margin between Trump and Biden was nearly 4,000 votes as of 7 p.m. Friday night. During a morning press conference, officials reported just over 4,000 votes left to be counted and 8,890 outstanding military ballots. Those numbers did not include outstanding provisional ballots. As of 3 p.m., Raffensperger’s office said there were about 8,400 military and overseas ballots and 14,2000 provisional ballots outstanding. “We can still get any military or UOCAVA (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act) ballots in if they were postmarked by Tuesday, Election Day,” said Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting system implementation manager.

“The final tally in Georgia at this point has huge implications for the entire country.” – Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger. Pictured: Election workers counting provisional and military ballots at State Farm Arena. pic.twitter.com/S2aUdSYuQQ — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) November 7, 2020

At State Farm Arena, Fulton County workers were counting the provisional and military ballots that had been received. Outside the arena, Trump supporters protested.

“What upsets me the most is the voter fraud,” said Greta Stanescu, who voted in Gwinnett County. She and other protesters said the votes aren’t being counted accurately. This comes after trump filed several lawsuits claiming states are mishandling ballots.

“Any president should have the right to go in, if there’s any speculation, to investigate what he needs to do,” said Mitch Mitchell, another Trump supporter.

Democratic officials said all valid concerns should be addressed. “I know what we went through in the aftermath of the 2018 election, when I wanted every vote counted, so they deserve to have their voices heard as well,” said Congresswoman-Elect Nikema Williams (D-5th District), who is also the chairperson for the Democratic Party of Georgia and a current state senator.

“Are we seeing any widespread fraud? Are we seeing anything that makes us question the outcome of the election? We’re not seeing any widespread irregularities,” said Sterling.

Officials said the process is open to the public for anyone to monitor the counting. “If any member of the public raises legitimate concerns, we’ll investigate those,” Raffensperger said. “We are committed to doing anything and everything to maintain trust in our election process for every Georgian, regardless of partisan preference.”

It’s still unclear when we’ll know the outcome of the election. Once the final votes are counted, the counties must certify them by November 13. To follow the results as they come in, click here.

