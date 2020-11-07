ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – If you’ve recently visited a medical facility in St. Petersburg or the Tampa Bay area, authorities are asking you check your accounts for fraudulent activity. This suggestion comes after the arrest of a healthcare worker that was found to be using patients’ credit cards illegally.

The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested Juan Carlos Collins Thursday, November 5, 2020 and charged him with one count of Unlawful Possession of Personal Identification Information of Another Person, two counts of Fraudulent Use of Personal Identification Information and five counts of Fraudulent Use of Personal Identification Information on an Individual 60 years of age or older. All charges are felonies, and additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Collins worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital (12 7th Ave N) and AFC Urgent Care (2241 66th St.) both in St. Pete, where he gained access to patients’ personal belongings. He then used the information he gathered to make purchases with Lyft, Uber, AT&T, Macy’s, Macys.com and Belk.com. The investigation has so far revealed that he started doing this back in May of 2020 and continued up until the day he was arrested. The case is still very active, as victims examine their accounts for fraudulent charges.

Investigators believe there could be more victims who haven’t realized it yet. Collins is known to work at other healthcare facilities in Tampa Bay. In some instances, investigators believe Mr. Collins took pictures/photocopied patients’ cards, for use at a later time. Having possession of your credit cards does not mean you have not been victimized.

Even though Mr. Collins has been arrested, detectives would like to encourage anyone who visited a medical facility in St. Pete, to check their accounts for fraudulent activity. If you find any charges for items/services you didn’t make or new lines of credit, please call the police non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

