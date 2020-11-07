WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Winter Haven man has been charged in the double homicide at the Rose Motel on October 13, 2020. Authorities located the suspect in Polk County Jail on unrelated charges.

On October 14, 2020 at approximately 3:20 p.m., a call was received by Winter Haven Police from the mother of 40-year-old Timothy Anderson, requesting a well-being check be conducted at The Rose Motel (815 6th St NW, Winter Haven). She had not heard from her son, who typically called her daily and she was unable to reach him by phone. Approximately 15 minutes later, officers requested a staff member at the motel open the room since there was no answer when they knocked.

When officers entered, they found Anderson lying on the bed deceased with trauma to his upper body. Officers then found 49-year-old Leslee Umpleby, also deceased.

A witness who was interviewed reported seeing a black male go towards the room sometime after 11 p.m. on the night of October 13 and heard a commotion, however wasn’t sure what it was and returned to their motel room.

ALSO: Florida Child Reports Sexual Abuse, Reveals 3 More Juvenile Victims

A search warrant was authored for detectives to search the room. The search warrant was ultimately granted late that Wednesday night. Detectives collected evidence and the scene and processed for clues.

On November 5, 2020, results returned from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory confirmed and identified DNA was present in evidence collected, pointing to 38 year-old Beloni Petitfrere. Through numerous interviews with people who know Petitfrere and those who had contact with him in the days before and right after the homicide, investigators were able to piece together additional information pointing to him as the suspect.

“Our detectives worked day and night following this horrific crime investigating every lead possible and with the DNA results, we at least have closure for the families,” said Public Safety Director and Police Chief Charlie Bird. “It certainly will not bring their loved ones back nor will it be a time for celebration, but at least they have peace knowing that the monster is where he needs to be.”

Petitfrere was located by police in the Polk County Jail on charges unrelated to the homicide. Saturday, November 7, 2020, Winter Haven Police have charged 38 year-old Beloni Petitfrere (1325 4th St NE, Winter Haven) with two counts of First Degree Murder, Armed Burglary and Tampering with Evidence.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS:

• COVID Relief Scam May Cost Florida Man His Boat, Property, $2M And 30 Years

• COVID Relief Fraud: Florida Man Collects $1.9M, Buys Benz, Ford & Kept $100k Cash, Says Officials

• Georgia Court Says Man Owes Delta Air Lines $1M By Jan. 27, 2021