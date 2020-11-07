ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Raphael Warnock will face Senator Kelly Loeffler in a runoff election for the U.S. Senate. Warnock spoke with CW69 on Thursday, sharing how Georgians have responded to his message.

The Atlanta pastor is the 11th out of 12 children who grew up in public housing and the first in his family to graduate from college. He says his proven track record of working to improve lives shows he’s the best candidate.

Warnock says he will continue focusing on voting rights, criminal justice reform, supporting small business and paying essential workers what he says should be essential wages. However, as a longtime Medicaid advocate, he says his priority is affordable health care. “Healthcare is a human right and that it is something that the weathiest nation in the world can and ought to provide for all of its citizens,” he said. “I’m running against somebody who seems to think it’s a good idea to get rid of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic, and so I think it will be my job as a representative for the people to make sure their healthcare is protected.”

Warnock also accused Loeffler of putting her own financial interests before citizens. She was scrutinized for selling millions of dollars in stock after a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, but an ethics investigation was dropped. “When she heard about the coronavirus pandemic, she seemed to be much more interested din the implications of that for her own wealth portfolio than she was interested in the people she was sent there to represent,” he said.

Loeffler was not available to interview. The runoff is scheduled for January 5.