ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Democratic State Senator Nikema Williams won the race for U.S. Representative John Lewis’s seat, representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District.

Nikema Williams is also Georgia’s Democratic Party chairperson. She received more than 90% of the vote, beating out Republican Angela Stanton King. She says she’s proud to succeed her hero and civil rights icon Representative Lewis.

“To think that voters in this district could deliver for the presidency and get Donald Trump out of the White House is just poetic justice,” she said.

Williams says she plans to make addressing the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic her number one priority in Congress, specifically drawing attention to the healthcare disparities hurting the black community.

“We have to get this right. Our economy is hurting. Our education is hurting. Our healthcare is at risk, because we have not had leaders willing to address this pandemic,” said Williams.

She says she also plans to address voting rights, advocating for standardized processes nationwide to make sure all votes are counted equally.

