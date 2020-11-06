ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Election workers were still counting the ballots two days after Election Day, with no clear answer on when Georgia will have the results. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office held two press conferences on November 5, 2020 to update the public on the process.

“We’re gonna work with them to make sure every legal lawful ballot is counted,” said Gabriel Sterling, the statewide voting system implementation manager. “When they come in right before or on Election Day itself, we have to get notifications out to those people that they have three days to come in and cure their ballots.”

Workers will still be counting some provisional and military ballots on Friday. Sterling said Georgia had about 60,000 outstanding ballots as of Thursday morning. By the afternoon, there were just over 47,000, and after 7 p.m., they reported 18,936 votes left to count.

With counting continuing in numerous counties throughout #Georgia, as of 10:35 p.m. today there are approximately 14,097 ballots still outstanding.#SecureTheVote — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 6, 2020

All eyes have been on Fulton County, where staff members were wrapping up the absentee ballot process. “Were there a few issues regarding the absentee ballots? Certainly. But we rose to the occasion,” said Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts. Once they completed that process at State Farm Arena, the ballots brought to their industry warehouse. Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron said a Republican and Democratic panel will review any flagged ballots and determine how the voters wanted to vote.

State officials addressed concerns about why the count was taking so long in Chatham County, where there were 17,000 outstanding ballots as of Thursday morning. “They have a unique system, where their Board of Registration is separate from their Elections Division and they handle different sides of the absentee ballot and the reporting process.”

A Chatham County Superior Court Judge dismissed the Trump Campaign and Georgia GOP lawsuit alleging workers mishandled the ballots.

Election officials said they’re prepared for any audits or recounts, and they said there’s no reason for voters to be concerned about who’s counting the votes. “They think about the votes of every person in this room and around the country. These people are not involved in voter fraud. These people are not involved in voter suppression,” Sterling said.

The counties must certify the results by November 13, and the state’s certification deadline is November 20. Officials are hoping to have results well before the deadline for counties.