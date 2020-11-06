CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Clearwater man was arrested Wednesday after police say he threatened to kill Florida state government officials and President Donald Trump’s supporters. Detectives are speaking about the arrest telling CW44 News at 10 they have zero-tolerance for threats in their community.

Clearwater Police Lieutenant Michael Walek was at the forefront of the investigation this week. Police say those threats came from 61-year-old Richard Szala of Clearwater. “We got information from an internet-based intelligence gathering source that this was being posted on YouTube,” said Lt. Michael Walek. Officials tell CW44 News At 10, it was just after 3:00 a.m. Wednesday when the Florida Fusion Center received info that Szala had been leaving comments on YouTube videos, threatening to kill trump supporters, his neighbor, and several others on November 4th. “We’ve had cases where people have threatened, you know, schools, people at Walmart, but people have to realize that we don’t know if you’re joking or not joking. We take everything seriously,” said Lt. Walek. Police say Szala also threatened to kill senators McConnell, Graham, Paul, Rubio and Scott along with representatives Jordan, Gaetz, and Governor DeSantis.