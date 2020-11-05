ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — It was the moment of truth, as voters cast their ballots around Metro Atlanta on this record-breaking Election Day.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else right now. Make sure my vote gets counted,” said Connie Kaylor, a Spalding County voter.

Officials were glad to report mainly minor issues, but there were some major exceptions. Machines were down this morning at all Spalding County polling locations, causing a line at County Line United Methodist Church. Voters here didn’t let it faze them. “I wasn’t going home until I voted,” Kaylor said.

Election Day: Voters showed up for the moment of truth. Now comes the wait for the final results. pic.twitter.com/vjwojPW099 — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) November 4, 2020

Tom LaPlant was proud to bring his son, Caleb, who was a first-time voter. “I’ve been voting every year. They’re all important. Who we elect helps us or hurts us sometimes,” LaPlant said.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responded to complaints on social media, saying human error caused the glitch in Spalding County. Technicians fixed the problem within a couple of hours. Another voter, Robert Tyre, says it was worth the wait to support President Donald Trump. “He’s done a lot for this country and for America,” he said.

David Wiley, who supports Joe Biden for President, traveled from out of state to vote at Fulton County’s Morris Brandon Primary Center. “I actually drove all the way from North Carolina to do this today. I don’t know. Hopefully it makes a difference,” said Wiley.

A couple of glitches briefly slowed things down at Fulton County's Morris Brandon Primary Center, then voters were in and out. pic.twitter.com/JSu2JBBRT7 — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) November 4, 2020

The primary center also had technical issues, keeping voters from casting ballots there for a short time this morning.

“A couple of the poll pads had an issue and they were able to fix that through the Cradlepoint, which is one of the purchases we made ahead of this election,” Fulton County Elections Director Richard Barron said in an update during a morning Zoom meeting.

Once the issue was fixed, voters were in and out.

“We’re one whole team as a country, so I wanted to just show up for my team,” said Niajah Bennett, a Fulton County voter.

Superior Court judges ruled certain locations in Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb and Spalding Counties could remain open past 7 p.m., since they opened late. Other counties were added to the list later in the evening.

Officials have said it could be a while before we know the outcome of this historic election.