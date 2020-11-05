ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) – With the trade deadline now passed, Falcons linebacker Takk McKinley is in a war of words with the team, expressing his thoughts on social media.

The former first round pick wanted to be traded, and it did not happen. With Interim head Coach Raheem Morris responding ”Takk will definitely be held accountable for his actions and everything that goes with it.”

Meanwhile the team was back at practice today, as they try to build some momentum from last week’s win over Carolina. They are back home this Sunday against Denver. The Broncos present some challenges for an Atlanta team that has had plenty of its own.