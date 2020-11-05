ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — One day after Election Day, workers were still tallying up the votes in Georgia to determine the final outcome.

Local Georgians who voted during this election cycle reflected on the process. “It went very well. I think our elections are true,” said Frank Watson, a Cobb County voter. “It was a smooth process. I went early voting. I was in and out,” said Melvin Johnson, who voted in Fulton County.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger also reflected during a press conference this morning. “This election puts to rest the debates inflamed by those in our state, or not in our state, who have looked to sow doubt about our systems, and those who have wrongly claimed there’s a lack of access to voting,” he said.

As of this morning, Raffensperger said there were about 200,000 ballots left to be counted. By the evening, that number remained about the same, as they received additional absentee ballots that could be legally counted.

“My team has sent reminders to counties to get all, let me repeat, all of our results counted today,” said Raffensperger.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger gives an update on the election process at the State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/mXKcAxwax1 — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) November 4, 2020

It’s what Trump supporters like Watson wanted to hear. “The markets are gonna soar, and America’s gonna be strong again, and that’s gonna happen under President Trump,” he said.

Others were rooting for Joe Biden. “We need a leader. I think we need somebody who doesn’t just blame,” said Cole Thompson, another Fulton County voter. “I think we need somebody who is willing to take responsibility and make some changes.”

Raffensperger said the next step after counting the ballots is to certify the results. His goal is to do that by November 13. His team will then prepare for the upcoming state and local election scheduled for December 1, and for the January 5 runoff election between Senator Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock. They also plan to begin the first statewide risk-limiting audit later this week to verify the results. Raffensperger said the audit should offset any misinformation and boost the voter confidence level to 90%.

Voters said they’re ready for the next chapter. “I’m hoping that whoever gets in can definitely get a cure for this virus real soon,” said Johnson, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All the hysteria with the COVID, yeah it was a bad flu. It took out a whole lot of people. Ok, but now it’s time for America to come together,” Watson said.

In the meantime, they’re looking forward to the outcome, as the countdown continues.