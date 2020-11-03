ORLANDO, Fla. (CW69 News at 10) – An Orlando man faces a few decades behind bars after a failed attempt to outsmart law enforcement.

A federal jury found Ryan Rusty Rodriguez 45, of Orlando, guilty of two counts of receiving child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

Rodriguez faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on each count.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, during an undercover online investigation, FBI agents discovered that Rodriguez was using peer-to-peer networks to download and distribute child pornography.

When agents executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home, he attempted to hide a hard drive as the agents were knocking on his door. Rodriguez also used his training in computers and specialized software to attempt to erase the evidence of his offenses.

The FBI’s Computer Analysis Response Team uncovered evidence of thousands of files of child pornography stored on Rodriguez’s devices.

OTHER CBS NEWS: