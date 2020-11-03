ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Less than 24 hours before Election Day, Former President Barack Obama campaigned for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at Turner Field during a drive-in rally.

Cars packed the parking lot and voters were tuned in as Obama took the stage. “I’ve got one word for you Atlanta. Tomorrow,” he said. “Tomorrow, after four years of failure, you have the power to change America.” He urged voters to show up on election day despite any challenges at the polls. “The answer is not to stay home, it’s to turn out like never before,” said Obama.

Waiting for Former President Barack Obama to arrive for the Biden Campaign’s Drive-In Mobilization Rally at Turner Field in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/Y6bebFEz5F — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) November 2, 2020

He also spoke in favor of a several congressional candidates who were there. “Georgia, it’s up to us to elect leaders who will heal the wounds of these last four years,” said U.S. Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff. “We must vote because your vote is your voice, and your voice is your human dignity,” said Reverend Raphael Warnock, who is also running for a U.S. Senate seat.

Biden supporters who came also said they’re ready to flip the state blue. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are ready for the job and are ready on day one. They have a plan to get us out of this mess that we are in,” said Atlanta Resident Lakeitha Carlos.

“I brought my son, and I wanted him to hear from a true president, a true leader, somebody you can look up to and respect,” said Milton Resident Jock Waple.

Former President Barack Obama is now on stage. pic.twitter.com/z847IG6pNA — Valencia E. Jones (@vjreports3) November 2, 2020

”President Obama being here is just a key indicator that Georgia is gonna do some really good things, some great things on Tuesday,” said T.J. Copeland, a senior Biden Campaign advisor.

“Tomorrow, we can chose to protect healthcare for our families. Tomorrow we can rebuild an economy that rewards working Americans and not just the wealthy of us,” Obama said.

They’re hoping the next drive-in will be to celebrate a Biden win.