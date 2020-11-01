FORT MYERS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Florida man may soon be heading back to prison after being released in February.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida says David Levon Massey (31, Cape Coral) was indicted with possession with the intent to distribute heroin and 40 grams or more of fentanyl. If convicted, Massey faces a minimum mandatory term of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison. Massey has two prior convictions for federal drug offenses.

According to court documents, in February 2020 Massey was released from federal prison and told his probation officer that he would be living at a house in northwest Cape Coral. However, law enforcement determined that Massey was secretly living in an apartment off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, and he was dealing drugs again. On October 7, 2020, law enforcement officers arrested Massey as he was leaving his apartment. A subsequent search of the residence revealed approximately 50 grams of fentanyl, 36 grams of heroin, a cutting agent, scales, and nearly $8,000 in cash.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

