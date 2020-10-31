LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A 50-year-old Largo man has been found guilty of attempting to entice a 14-year-old girl for sex.

A federal jury in Tampa, Florida has found Asa Nall (50, Largo) guilty of attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity. Nall faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28, 2021.

Nall had been indicted on October 22, 2019.

According to evidence presented at trial, Nall communicated online and via text messages with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. In reality, he was talking to an undercover agent. For more than a month, Nall repeatedly asked the child to produce sexually explicit images for him, specifying that he wanted to see her fully nude, including close up photos of her genitalia. Nall also repeatedly requested to meet the child for sex, asking her to “sneak away” and “skip school” to meet with him. In the conversations, Nall discussed in graphic detail the sex acts he would engage in when they met.

On October 16, 2019, Nall traveled to a location to meet the child for sex, and he was subsequently arrested. Law enforcement agents recovered two condoms from Nall’s pocket and the cellphone he had used to communicate with the child. A search of the phone revealed that Nall had also saved the child’s name to his contact list.

